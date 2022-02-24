ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

Can a $500 lens possibly perform as well as a $26,000 lens? Let’s find out

By Alex Baker
DIY Photography
 1 day ago

Seems like a perfectly idiotic question right? I mean, how could a $500 lens possibly be as good as a $26,000 lens? And who drops that kind of money on a lens anyway? Filmmakers, that’s who! This interesting video from Film Riot compares a $500 35mm Rokinon lens with a 32mm...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Secret iPhone Button Will 'Change Your Life'

Ok, that sounds dramatic. But if you want the ultimate shortcut to your favorite iphone action (turn on camera, take a screenshot, put on your flashligh) here's what you do:. Then you can choose from a bunch of options what the 'secret button can do'. Once you set it, the...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
DIY Photography

Five annoying photography trends that need to go away

Every era has its trends in art, and photography in 2020s is no exception. Some trends may be here to stay, some are just a fad that will go away – and some of them you might find utterly annoying. In this video, Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Prime Lens#Film Riot#Rokinon
Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
Fstoppers

Can Nikon's Latest Lens Keep Up With the Demands of High-Resolution Photos and Video?

400mm f/2.8 lenses are one of the standard pieces of gear for professional sports and wildlife photographers, and given their extreme designs, they often contain some of the best technology and features a company can offer. The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens is no stranger to that trend, and this great video review takes a look at if it can keep up with the demands of 45-megapixel images and 8K video.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
BGR.com

This foldable camera drone is way too popular to be on sale for $60

The company “Potensic” might not quite have the same amount of brand recognition as some of the other popular quadcopter companies out there. Among BGR Deals readers, however, that’s changing fast. In fact, Potensic is one of the best-selling drone brands of the past few years on BGR Deals. And right now, there’s a fantastic foldable camera drone deal that you definitely need to check out.
RETAIL
Fstoppers

A Look at Sigma's Compact Portrait Lens, the 90mm f/2.8 Contemporary

A premium portrait lens with a wide aperture around f/1.4 often commands a high price, usually somewhere around $2,000. And while that wide aperture can be a fun and useful creative tool, you do not always need it to create great portraits. If you want to save money and don't want to carry around a bulky f/1.4 lens, check out this great review of the affordable and lightweight Sigma 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C review

Picking up the baton from ‘compact’ 70-300mm telephoto zooms, this full-frame compatible Sigma gives extended reach while maintaining a conveniently lightweight build. Although relatively small, it packs a range of fancy features and delivers very pleasing image quality and all-round performance, all at a competitive price. It’s a sound choice for Canon and Nikon DSLRs of both APC-C and full-frame formats.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max camera test (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone launched last week and now we gave a camera test of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max. The video below from SuperSaf tests the camera on the new Galaxy S22 Ultra side by side with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Let’s find out which of the two flagship cameras come out on top.
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

Canon making a big announcement on February 24th as photos of RF 800mm and 1200mm lenses leak

Canon has posted a big announcement teaser to its official Weibo account for something coming on February 24th. And a new image leak suggests it might be the upcoming super long RF mount 800mm f/5.6L IS USM and RF 1200mm f/8L IS USM lenses. February 24th would mark the third day of the now-cancelled CP+ event in Japan. With an event as big as CP+, such lenses wouldn’t be unusual, but now it looks like we might see a simple online announcement.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Canon celebrates 35 years of its EOS system next month

Canon users should get out the balloons this coming March and join in the celebrations of 35 years of Canon’s EOS system! The EOS label includes both interchangeable cameras as well as its entire fleet of interchangeable EF and RF lenses. Canon first launched the EOS system in March...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to resize an image in Photoshop

Learning how to resize an image in Adobe Photoshop might come in handy if you want it to fit a certain dimension or rescale it without compromising on the resolution. The image resize adjustment feature allows you to change the dimension and resolution of a photo. Here's how to use it to its fullest.
SOFTWARE
Digital Camera World

Paper Shoot Paper Camera review

A great little gimmick to provide entertainment for a week, also suitable as a novelty gift for the special photographer in your life, however the Paper Shoot camera is not practical enough to replace the smartphone camera many of us already carry in our pockets. The Paper Shoot camera does not compare in quality to that of the average smartphone camera, with a constant need to recharge and replace the batteries.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Aputure “Unleashes the Sun” announcing availability of its new Light Storm 1200D Pro LED light

First announced last September, Aputure has now officially released its Light Storm 1200D Pro flagship LED light. With 1200 Watts of power, Aputure claimed at the time of its initial announcement that it was the “highest output Bowens Mount light fixture on the market”. While not the only light fixture at 1200W, it’s true that it was the only one at that kind of level with a Bowens mount making it ideally suited to your existing Bowens modifiers.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy