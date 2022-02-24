ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax Is a Buy on Recent Developments and Cheap Valuation

By Faizan Farooque
Recent developments for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock have been positive. The company finally filed emergency use authorization for its vaccine in America. More filings to come after a late-stage trial indicated 80% effectiveness with this vaccine against symptomatic Covid-19. Nonetheless, the recent sluggish price momentum for NVAX stock is due...

Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
Forbes

What’s Happening With Novavax Stock?

Covid-19 vaccine developer Novavax’s stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) remained flat over the last week, compared to the broader Nasdaq-100 which declined by about 3%, amid concerns of surging U.S. inflation and the coming interest rate hikes. There have been quite a few developments for Novavax stock recently. While the company finally officially filed for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 shot in the U.S. in late January, and also recently said that it was looking to file regulatory approval for its shot for teenagers after a late-stage trial indicated that the shot was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, there have been some negative developments, as well. Firstly, there have been concerns surrounding the company’s delivery ramp-up. The company has delivered just about 10 million doses of its shot as of last week in Indonesia, with several million shots delivered to Australia and New Zealand, implying that it could fall behind its plans of delivering two billion doses for 2022 if it continues at this rate. Separately, the 2022 sales outlook from Covid-19 vaccine bellwether Pfizer also fell short of estimates and this has also caused some volatility in Covid-19 vaccine names.
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy Novavax on the Dip?

Leading biotech company Novavax (NVAX) has received temporary approvals for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine from several countries and has filed for emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA. However, with several high-efficacy vaccines already available in the market, will NVAX be able to successfully commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate? Read more to learn our view.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
Seekingalpha.com

Tremor International: The Cheap Valuation Puts A Floor In This 'Busted-ADS'

Shares of digital advertising platform Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR) are down some 30% since reporting a 3Q21 earnings and revenue beat; and 25% since listing on NASDAQ in June 2021. "People love answers, but only as long as they are the ones who came up with them." ― Criss Jami...
Seeking Alpha

Is Enphase Energy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold At Its Current Valuation?

Enphase reported a solid FQ4 and issued robust guidance for FY22. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) reported a double beat on its FQ4 earnings report card and issued robust guidance. The solar energy leader has continued to demonstrate its pricing leadership, comprehensive product suite, and supply chain prowess. Notably, Enphase emphasized that it has dealt with the most pressing concerns on its supply chain as CEO Badri Kothandaraman emphasized (edited):
Seekingalpha.com

Is Uber Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings? Focus On Multiproduct Platform And Valuations

Uber's Q4 2021 operating earnings or EBITDA came in above both its management guidance and the sell-side's consensus estimates. I am maintaining my Buy rating for Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (UBER) shares. In a prior update for Uber written on December 10, 2021, I touched on Uber Technologies' stock price weakness between late-November 2021 and early-December 2021.
Seeking Alpha

Is Visa Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings?

Visa stock trades only 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Visa (V) comes to mind as a clear pandemic beneficiary, yet its stock has not reflected that sentiment. The stock jumped double-digits after its latest earnings report, as management guided for the next several years to see accelerated growth relative to pre-pandemic levels. Yet even after the jump, the stock remains priced barely higher than pre-pandemic levels, giving investors an opportunity to buy the stock at a reasonable valuation ahead of many elevated growth years. I rate the stock a buy with 15% projected annual returns over the next 5 years.
Motley Fool

How Important Is Valuation When Buying Stocks?

With stock valuations quite literally all over the map in recent months amid record market volatility, how should investors utilize this metric when deciding whether or not to buy a stock? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 26, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Jason Hall respond to a member's question.
Seekingalpha.com

Upstart: Still Cheap But Not For Long - Buy Now

Upstart reported a solid FQ4'21 earnings card and also issued guidance above estimates. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reported a solid FQ4 earnings card that demonstrated how a company could execute high revenue growth, coupled with robust profitability. The company operates a highly advanced AI-driven tech stack that helps its financial institutions' customers originate loans. If you are new to Upstart, you can refer to our previous article for more details on its business model.
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Strategists Say Growth Stocks Are Still Not Cheap Despite Recent Dips

According to the JPMorgan strategists, the big drivers of growth remain bond market borrowing costs. Strategists from American multinational investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) led by Mislav Matejka have pointed out in a commentary that “Growth” stocks are not cheap, despite the consistent plunge in the price they have been subjected to in the past 6 months. As reported by Reuters, the strategists also maintained posturing that banks and commodities, despite their perceived gains in the past months are still not fit to be deemed expensive.
Seeking Alpha

Meta: A Strong Buy Based On Valuation

Since the submission of the company’s earnings card, shares of FB have continued to lose ground. Shares of Meta Platforms (FB) have continued their down-trend after the release of fourth-quarter earnings. But, with new Ukraine-Russia tensions weighing on the market and tech continuing its sell-off, Meta's free cash flow has become incredibly cheap. The company's cash resources now represent about 9% of Meta's market capitalization, generating a large margin of safety for investors. A massive share buyback may be announced to provide support to the stock price.
