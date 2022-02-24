ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s Only One Direction in Microsoft Stock’s Future: Up

By Alex Sirois
It’s hard to find a reasonable argument against investing in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). That’s the case whether shares are trending higher, as they were for most of the past five years, or in a slump, as they are now. In fact, I would say the 16.5% pullback in MSFT stock so far...

