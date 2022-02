Want to kill an hour? Ask any of your pet-loving friends if they have a picture of their furry friend on their phone and start the clock! Any animal owner could easily go on and on about how their pet is the cutest and best in the world. But for one bulldog in Montana, they could actually be bringing home the title of 'America's Favorite Pet' in a contest that is currently open for voting.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO