The ‘American Idol’ alum said that he and his wife have ‘deep appreciation’ for the fan support since his stepdaughter Hannah died by suicide in November. Chris Daughtry, 42, and his wife Deanna thanked their fans on Feb. 18 for the overwhelming support following the death of their 25-year-old daughter Hannah. “Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” a message read on Deanna’s Instagram page. “Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO