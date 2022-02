Amy Schneider knows exactly who she wants to be the permanent host of Jeopardy!. "I think Ken Jennings should be the host. I really, I can't say enough about him," Schneider said Sunday on CNN's Reliable Sources. "I didn't necessarily think that before going into this, you know, because, like, yes, he was a great champion, but this is a different skill set. But you could see the work that he put into it, and I just thought he did a really great job, so as far as I'm concerned, that's my endorsement."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO