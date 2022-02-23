Clearfork Midstream completes purchase of Azure Midstream Energy

ONEOK has paid a quarterly dividend for the past 50 years and is currently an income investor's dream with a 14% CARG from 2000 - 2020. Energy companies outpaced the S&P in 2021, and since my last article on ONEOK (OKE), which was published on 6/3/21, shares have appreciated by 15.95% compared to the S&P 500's 4.51%. When you factor in dividends, OKE has a total return of 21.6% over this period. While OKE has continued to recover, shares are still trading below their pre-pandemic levels. Since the pandemic crash roughly 2 years ago, exploration and production companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have more than recovered with a helping hand from strong commodity pricing. Energy infrastructure companies such as OKE, Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) still haven't reached their early 2020 levels.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO