Newsstand: Former Notre Dame LB Te’von Coney has a new football opportunity

By Patrick Engel about 18 hours
 1 day ago
Te'von Coney played for Notre Dame from 2015-18 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images).

The latest American professional football venture will begin with some Notre Dame representation.

Former Irish linebacker Te’von Coney is a member of the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars, who selected him in the 30th round of the league’s inaugural draft Wednesday. The draft lasted 35 rounds and contained 280 player selections. Teams picked players at same position in each round, starting with quarterbacks and ending with long snappers.

Coney, 24, played for Notre Dame from 2015-18 and was a three-year starter at linebacker. He totaled 223 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final two years. He went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie free agent. He has not been with an NFL team since the Raiders waived him in August and has never appeared on an active roster.

The USFL begins its 10-game, 12-week schedule in April. The league has eight teams. It is not related to the former professional football league called the USFL, which operated from 1983-86.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Kolin Hill was a third-round pick of the New Jersey Generals, who chose him Tuesday. Hill played for the Irish in 2014 as a freshman, recording 2.0 sacks in seven games. He transferred to Texas Tech following the season and was a starter for the Red Raiders from 2016-18.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

The non-fungible token project launched by former Notre Dame running back Mick Assaf, tight end Nic Weishar and Assaf’s brother, Hank, announced the price of each NFT in the Irish Players Club Wednesday.

Former Notre Dame running back and current Notre Dame student Jerome Bettis dropped by to deliver a message to the current team.

The latest reminder that Kyle Hamilton rarely let anything past him in coverage.

Quote of the day

“The lowest, worst-percentage shot maybe in the history of Notre Dame basketball. It’s in the air and I’m like, ‘You know, this is probably going in. This guy has such good karma around him and believes.’”

– Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey on Prentiss Hubb’s late three-pointer in Wednesday’s 79-69 win over Syracuse. Hubb’s late-clock, off-the-dribble shot gave the Irish a 68-83 lead with 3:34 left.

Headlines of the day

Observations: Notre Dame closes out Syracuse for 79-69 victory, records 20th win (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame trending on RPM for five-star athlete (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

How Bertrand brothers motivate each other to excel for Notre Dame football, baseball (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

How Mike Brey is making a case for Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. to earn a sixth-year waiver (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Four-star QB Christopher Vizzina gives the latest on Notre Dame, recruiting (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Key Notre Dame commits lock in visits for Blue-Gold game (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

The tough adjustment for Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden (Todd Burlage, Blue & Gold)

Comments / 0

Former Notre Dame star named Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach

The Baltimore Ravens announced a promotion for former Notre Dame star Anthony Weaver on Wednesday. Weaver joined the Ravens for the 2021 season as run-game coordinator and defensive line coach. Now, he adds assistant head coach to the title. Weaver, who once played for Baltimore, came to the Ravens from...
NFL
Former Alabama running back first RB selected in 2022 USFL Draft

The inaugural draft is being held this week for the re-start of the USFL. On Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected the first running back off the board. They picked former Alabama Crimson Tide running back BJ Emmons. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back was a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and enrolled there in the fall of 2016.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys expected to hire former player in assistant role

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire Tennessee State linebackers coach Joe Bowden, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former NFL player spent time with the Cowboys and Titans before starting his coaching career. The Texas native played collegiately at Oklahoma and went No. 133 overall in the fifth...
NFL
