Newsstand: Former Notre Dame LB Te’von Coney has a new football opportunity

Te'von Coney played for Notre Dame from 2015-18 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images).

The latest American professional football venture will begin with some Notre Dame representation.

Former Irish linebacker Te’von Coney is a member of the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars, who selected him in the 30th round of the league’s inaugural draft Wednesday. The draft lasted 35 rounds and contained 280 player selections. Teams picked players at same position in each round, starting with quarterbacks and ending with long snappers.

Coney, 24, played for Notre Dame from 2015-18 and was a three-year starter at linebacker. He totaled 223 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final two years. He went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie free agent. He has not been with an NFL team since the Raiders waived him in August and has never appeared on an active roster.

The USFL begins its 10-game, 12-week schedule in April. The league has eight teams. It is not related to the former professional football league called the USFL, which operated from 1983-86.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Kolin Hill was a third-round pick of the New Jersey Generals, who chose him Tuesday. Hill played for the Irish in 2014 as a freshman, recording 2.0 sacks in seven games. He transferred to Texas Tech following the season and was a starter for the Red Raiders from 2016-18.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

The non-fungible token project launched by former Notre Dame running back Mick Assaf, tight end Nic Weishar and Assaf’s brother, Hank, announced the price of each NFT in the Irish Players Club Wednesday.

Former Notre Dame running back and current Notre Dame student Jerome Bettis dropped by to deliver a message to the current team.

The latest reminder that Kyle Hamilton rarely let anything past him in coverage.

Quote of the day

“The lowest, worst-percentage shot maybe in the history of Notre Dame basketball. It’s in the air and I’m like, ‘You know, this is probably going in. This guy has such good karma around him and believes.’”

– Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey on Prentiss Hubb’s late three-pointer in Wednesday’s 79-69 win over Syracuse. Hubb’s late-clock, off-the-dribble shot gave the Irish a 68-83 lead with 3:34 left.

