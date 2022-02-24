ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes running back Mike Weber selected in USFL draft

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
Mike Weber will play in the USFL. (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Former Buckeyes running back Mike Weber selected in USFL draft

The long, winding football journey isn’t over for Mike Weber.

The former Ohio State running back who ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2016 played for the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants during his stint in the NFL. Now he is giving the USFL a try. The New Jersey Generals, a team in the new football league, selected Weber in the 27th round of the league’s inaugural draft.

Weber isn’t the only former Buckeyes playmaker to be selected. Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon was picked by the New Orleans Breakers in Round 14 of the USFL Draft. He was the second receiver taken by the Breakers.

After spending time in the NFL with four different teams following his career with the Buckeyes, Mike Weber isn’t done playing. He is just shifting to a new league.

ICYMI: Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

Another massive fundraising haul has been secured on the Buckeye Cruise, and the Lettermen Live cast was on hand for another special event that perhaps no other program in the country could duplicate.

When the final tally is complete, the Buckeye Cruise will likely be near the $4 million in charitable giving in the fight against cancer. And thanks to our partners at Roosters, Lettermen Live was filmed on the ship with Nicole Cox joined by former Ohio State stars Bobby Carpenter, Justin Zwick, Anthony Schlegel and Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham and Austin Ward for a fun, casual conversation.

The crew broke down the offseason program and the sense of urgency in the weight room. They reacted in real time to the strange developments at Michigan after the open-handed strike from basketball coach Juwan Howard. And as usual, a bunch of weird tangents popped up along the way as Schlegel made a triumphant return to the show to talk about Ohio State.

Buckeyes head to Illinois for crucial Big Ten battle

Ohio State is certainly aware of where it stands in the Big Ten pecking order.

The Buckeyes lone game against Illinois this season, scheduled for Thursday night at 9 p.m. in Champaign, comes on the road in a heated battle for positioning in the Big Ten standings late in the calendar. Both teams are in the top four of the conference right now.

But instead of zooming out and looking at seeding — and a possible shot at a Big Ten regular-season title, the Buckeyes are choosing to see this game as an opportunity to play a good team away from home, get better and stack days ahead of one of their biggest tests on the schedule.

Those talks about the stakes and what’s beyond Thursday night can be tabled for later. The Buckeyes are locked in on facing Illinois.

