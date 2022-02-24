ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Today: Clemson extends offer to 2023 four-star linebacker

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmGzl_0eNoZkZn00
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Clemson extends offer to 2023 four-star linebacker

Clemson has officially entered the recruitment of linebacker Dee Crayton. The rising senior at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, he is just a three-star recruit per the On3 rankings.

Crayton made the news official on Wednesday night on Twitter. He is the No. 240 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Brent Venables was Crayton’s initial recruit when he first came here. Now at Oklahoma, Clemson has stuck with Crayton throughout the recruiting process, as shown by the official offer announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Auburn the best chance to land the 6-foot-1, 221-pound linebacker at 45.6 percent. Clemson is in the mix, however, at 8.1 percent.

The Tigers currently have just one commit in the 2023 cycle in four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph.

Clemson Roundtable: Spring storylines; should Hall be shut down?

Welcome to the Clemson Roundtable, a weekly discussion between Clemson Sports’ Joseph Hastings and Matt Connolly that runs every Wednesday.

In this week’s edition, they break down the top spring practice storylines that they’ll be paying close attention to. Connolly and Hastings also share their thoughts on Clemson’s chances with five-star Matayo Uiagalelei, and whether or not the basketball team should shut down P.J. Hall for the rest of the season.

After reading this piece, be sure to share your thoughts on the Tigers Den message board.

Clemson holds off Wake Forest for much-needed victory

Down arguably its top two players in PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson, Clemson desperately needed someone to step up Wednesday night against Wake Forest.

Chase Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes and the rest of the Tigers were ready.

Clemson pulled away for an 80-69 victory over the Demon Deacons at Littlejohn Coliseum to snap a six-game losing streak. The Tigers were led by Hunter, who finished with 21 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the field. Dawes added 19 points and 4 assists as Clemson earned arguably its best win of the season.

PWO signee Caleb Nix details how he ended up signing with Clemson

In late January, there was a surprise addition to Clemson’s 2022 class.

Caleb Nix, the younger brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and son of former Auburn signal caller Patrick Nix, committed to the Tigers on Jan. 27. A preferred walk-on, most did not even know that Clemson was in the mix for Nix until he announced his decision.

That process started with Dabo Swinney reaching out to him in early January before a trip materialized on Jan. 22. Shortly after his unofficial visit to the school, the Phenix City (Ala.) Central High School prospect knew that Clemson would his home for the next few years.

He spoke with Clemson Sports senior recruiting writer Joseph Hastings about his decision.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Clemson news in one place? Become a member of Clemson Sports today. With your Clemson Sports/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to everything that’s happening with the Tigers, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Clemson, as well. Tigers Today provides a daily morning update, too. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Clemson news you need to know.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Grambling State athletic director explains decision to hire Art Briles

Former Baylor Bears coach Art Briles was suddenly thrusted into the spotlight on Thursday when Grambling State announced the football program was hiring the former head coach its next offensive coordinator. The move has already created a controversy considering Briles’ involvement with a national sexual assault scandal from his tenure...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Oregon State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Auburn Adding Former NFL WR To Coaching Staff

The Auburn Tigers have reportedly hired former NFL wideout Ike Hilliard as the team’s new wide receivers coach, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Hilliard spent the last two seasons as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in Pittsburgh. Before that he spent seven seasons as WRs coach in Washington, one in Buffalo and one as assistant WRs coach in Miami.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers Today#Denmark High School#Auburn#The Clemson Roundtable#Clemson Sports#Tigers Den
The Spun

Alabama Football Lands Second Commitment For 2023

Alabama landed a major recruit for its 2023 class Tuesday when Jahlil Hurley formally committed to the Crimson Tide. On3’s Chad Simmons broke the news of the 6’2″, 168-pound cornerback’s decision. Per Simmons, Hurley waited until his mother’s birthday to make it official. 247Sports appraises...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Eric Musselman gives interesting response on Davonte Davis technical

In the final seconds of Arkansas’ 82-74 road win over Florida, guard Davonte Davis dunked and received a technical foul for his celebration. Despite the late chance for the Gators at the free throw line, Davis made up for his mental lapse by grabbing a defensive rebound and making two more free throws in the remaining 19 seconds.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back first RB selected in 2022 USFL Draft

The inaugural draft is being held this week for the re-start of the USFL. On Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected the first running back off the board. They picked former Alabama Crimson Tide running back BJ Emmons. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back was a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and enrolled there in the fall of 2016.
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Former Oklahoma defensive end joins Big 12 coaching staff

A former Oklahoma defensive end has found a spot on another Big 12 school’s coaching staff after beginning his coaching career with the Sooners. Former first-team All-Big 12 defensive end C.J. Ah You joins Texas Tech as their newest outside linebackers coach, less than a month after he intended to join Nevada as the Wolf Pack’s defensive line coach.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky's Post-LSU Press Conference

With the victory behind them, John Calipari and two of his players, Bryce Hopkins and Oscar Tshiebwe, took questions in Kentucky’s post-LSU press conference from Rupp Arena. Calipari was there because he is contractually obligated to speak after games, while Hopkins and Tshiebwe were handpicked for their contributions in the victory. For Hopkins, the postgame podium was new territory.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Daquayvious Sorey de-commits from the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is now at seven commitments after parting ways with four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. The wideout, who left Graceville (Fla.) for Shipley (Fla.) this offseason, announced on Friday that his recruitment would now be open to other programs. "To the Georgia coaching staff, I have nothing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Calipari reveals why he is confident Kentucky can handle March

Kentucky is right in the middle of the SEC race, currently one game behind Auburn for first place. Wildcats coach John Calipari sure sounds confident his team is ready for the madness that looms in March. Kentucky has three games remaining on its schedule, including a road game against No....
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy