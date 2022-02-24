Tigers Today: Clemson extends offer to 2023 four-star linebacker

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Clemson extends offer to 2023 four-star linebacker

Clemson has officially entered the recruitment of linebacker Dee Crayton. The rising senior at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, he is just a three-star recruit per the On3 rankings.

Crayton made the news official on Wednesday night on Twitter. He is the No. 240 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Brent Venables was Crayton’s initial recruit when he first came here. Now at Oklahoma, Clemson has stuck with Crayton throughout the recruiting process, as shown by the official offer announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Auburn the best chance to land the 6-foot-1, 221-pound linebacker at 45.6 percent. Clemson is in the mix, however, at 8.1 percent.

The Tigers currently have just one commit in the 2023 cycle in four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph.

Clemson Roundtable: Spring storylines; should Hall be shut down?

Welcome to the Clemson Roundtable, a weekly discussion between Clemson Sports’ Joseph Hastings and Matt Connolly that runs every Wednesday.

In this week’s edition, they break down the top spring practice storylines that they’ll be paying close attention to. Connolly and Hastings also share their thoughts on Clemson’s chances with five-star Matayo Uiagalelei, and whether or not the basketball team should shut down P.J. Hall for the rest of the season.

Clemson holds off Wake Forest for much-needed victory

Down arguably its top two players in PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson, Clemson desperately needed someone to step up Wednesday night against Wake Forest.

Chase Hunter, Al-Amir Dawes and the rest of the Tigers were ready.

Clemson pulled away for an 80-69 victory over the Demon Deacons at Littlejohn Coliseum to snap a six-game losing streak. The Tigers were led by Hunter, who finished with 21 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the field. Dawes added 19 points and 4 assists as Clemson earned arguably its best win of the season.

PWO signee Caleb Nix details how he ended up signing with Clemson

In late January, there was a surprise addition to Clemson’s 2022 class.

Caleb Nix, the younger brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and son of former Auburn signal caller Patrick Nix, committed to the Tigers on Jan. 27. A preferred walk-on, most did not even know that Clemson was in the mix for Nix until he announced his decision.

That process started with Dabo Swinney reaching out to him in early January before a trip materialized on Jan. 22. Shortly after his unofficial visit to the school, the Phenix City (Ala.) Central High School prospect knew that Clemson would his home for the next few years.

He spoke with Clemson Sports senior recruiting writer Joseph Hastings about his decision.

