ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR) a Strong ETF Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

The First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR) made its debut on 09/20/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.09 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. Before fees and expenses, FTXR seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index.

The Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the transportation industry.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.60% for FTXR, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector - about 78.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Energy round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Ford Motor Company (F) accounts for about 8.31% of the fund's total assets, followed by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, (ODFL) and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 54.85% of FTXR's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -12.34% so far this year and is up about 1.09% in the last one year (as of 02/24/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.24 and $35.96.

The fund has a beta of 1.37 and standard deviation of 30.50% for the trailing three-year period. With about 30 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. IShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $1.53 billion in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $3.75 billion. IYT has an expense ratio of 0.41% and JETS charges 0.60%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR): ETF Research Reports

Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT): ETF Research Reports

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop on Russia-Ukraine, Fed Uncertainty

Stocks were dragged lower for a second straight day after several U.S. officials issued warnings that Russia could attack Ukraine in the next several days. Also, presentations by several members of the Federal Open Market Committee left investors wanting for more detail about the central bank's impending tightening plans. Among...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftxr#Etfs#First Trust Advisors#Cost Other Expenses
Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Bear markets are periods of steady declines in stock prices. Dollar-cost averaging can hedge against investing right before a market drop. Investing during a bear market can lower your cost basis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

Royal Gold provides brighter gold exposure than production companies do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $25,000 In Right Now

Some stocks have crashed for no reason, giving investors an opportunity to buy cheap. Consider betting on megatrend stocks, whether it's e-commerce, electric vehicles, or clean energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:. Cowen Group COWN: This investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

7 Megatrend Stock ETFs With Massive Potential

In 2022, the U.S. equities market got off to its worst start to a year since the dark days of the financial crisis, with many areas of the market, including stocks and stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs), selling off. As a result, many investors are rethinking how to position their portfolio for the months ahead.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy