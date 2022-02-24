ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
 1 day ago

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) was launched on 05/29/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $285.91 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the World ETFs. WDIV is managed by State Street Global Advisors. WDIV, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Index.

The S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Index measures the performance of high dividend-yield companies included in the S&P Global BMI that have followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or stable dividends for at least ten consecutive years.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for WDIV are 0.40%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.14%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) accounts for about 2.28% of the fund's total assets, followed by Keyera Corp. (KEY-CA) and Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU.UT-CA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 18.74% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, WDIV has lost about -0.75%, and it's up approximately 7.49% in the last one year (as of 02/24/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $63.13 and $71.40.

The fund has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 20.51% for the trailing three-year period, which makes WDIV a low risk choice in this particular space. With about 115 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) tracks MSCI All Country World Index and the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) tracks FTSE Global All Cap Index. IShares MSCI ACWI ETF has $18.17 billion in assets, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has $24 billion. ACWI has an expense ratio of 0.32% and VT charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


