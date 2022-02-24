ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) a Strong ETF Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) was launched on 09/27/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $1.41 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Emerging Market ETFs. PXH is managed by Invesco. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Index.

The FTSE RAFI Emerging Index is designed to track the performance of the emerging market stocks with the highest ranking cumulative score, selected from the constituents of the FTSE Emerging Large/Mid Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.50% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

PXH's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 4.58%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd accounts for about 3.68% of the fund's total assets, followed by Gazprom Pjsc (GAZP) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

The top 10 holdings account for about 24.31% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PXH has added about 1.50%, and was up about 1.94% in the last one year (as of 02/24/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $21.24 and $24.30.

The fund has a beta of 0.80 and standard deviation of 23.30% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PXH a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 419 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Emerging Market ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) tracks MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) tracks FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has $74.45 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has $80.38 billion. IEMG has an expense ratio of 0.11% and VWO charges 0.10%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Emerging Market ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Plunges

The benchmark S&P 500 is undergoing its steepest correction in nearly two years. Defensive growth and value stocks can be an especially smart place to put your money to work during sizable market pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop on Russia-Ukraine, Fed Uncertainty

Stocks were dragged lower for a second straight day after several U.S. officials issued warnings that Russia could attack Ukraine in the next several days. Also, presentations by several members of the Federal Open Market Committee left investors wanting for more detail about the central bank's impending tightening plans. Among...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Pxh#Invesco Ftse
Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Bear markets are periods of steady declines in stock prices. Dollar-cost averaging can hedge against investing right before a market drop. Investing during a bear market can lower your cost basis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Country
China
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

Royal Gold provides brighter gold exposure than production companies do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

7 Megatrend Stock ETFs With Massive Potential

In 2022, the U.S. equities market got off to its worst start to a year since the dark days of the financial crisis, with many areas of the market, including stocks and stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs), selling off. As a result, many investors are rethinking how to position their portfolio for the months ahead.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy