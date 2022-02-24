ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?

By Zacks Equity Research
 1 day ago

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $2.04 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. ITB seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index before fees and expenses.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods Index. It is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. It measures the performance of the home construction sector of the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.41%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.49%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 78.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, D R Horton Inc (DHI) accounts for about 13.59% of total assets, followed by Lennar A Corp (LEN) and Nvr Inc (NVR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 61.53% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has lost about -22.89% so far, and it's up approximately 1.47% over the last 12 months (as of 02/24/2022). ITB has traded between $58.68 and $83.04 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.47 and standard deviation of 37.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Home Construction ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ITB is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has $221 million in assets, SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.68 billion. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.60% and XHB charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


