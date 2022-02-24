New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix ASIX : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa AA : This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group ACGL : This company that offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group RE : This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo TSE : This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

