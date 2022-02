If there’s one universal truth about hip-hop, it’s that its sound is ever-evolving. From new flows and cadences to slang, the genre thrives off of disavowing the past and boldly adopting fresh perspectives. However, vocal delivery only accounts for one piece of this eternally metamorphosing puzzle. When it comes down to it, new rhyming styles or inflections can only capture the public’s imagination if they are married with production that’ll compliment them. In a lot of cases, it can even be make-or-break as to what kind of ceiling is imposed on the track’s success.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO