Sen Ted Cruz became the latest GOP senator to cry foul over President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court on Sunday.The Texas conservative joined a list of Republicans who have decried Mr Biden’s promise to fulfil his campaign pledge and see a history-making nominee confirmed to the bench. The nomination became possible after it was announced earlier this month that Justice Stephen Breyer, a member of the Court’s liberal wing, would step down at the end of the term.Trump latest – live updatesMr Cruz made the comments on Fox News Sunday,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO