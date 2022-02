Tenneco announced that it has accepted a $20/share cash buyout offer from an affiliate of Apollo Global Management. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) has been a challenging situation for some time, as the company’s original plan from 2018 to acquire Federal Mogul and then split the company could never be executed due to weak margins and untenably high leverage. Management has since been executing on a turnaround program targeting over a quarter of the business, but the pandemic’s disruption to vehicle builds and the more recent spike in supply chain costs have done the company no favors.

