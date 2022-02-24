ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Alabama man arrested for exploitation of elderly person. Man accused of stealing weapons, safes, tractors other items.

By alabamanow
 4 days ago
An investigation by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has resulted in the arrest of a suspect alleged to have exploited an elderly resident.

Wayne Edward Goldsmith, 56, was arrested and charged with first degree financial exploitation of an elderly person. According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, Goldsmith befriended an 84-year-old who suffered from dementia and whose wife recently passed away.

“Goldsmith gained the confidence of the victim through the relationship, and without knowledge of family members, he began removing property from the victim’s home,” Turman said.

Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant on Goldsmith’s home located in the Dozier community in northern Covington County. The search warrant led to an abundance of property being recovered, including two tractors, implements, weapons, and several safes. The investigation also revealed Goldsmith obtained a “Durable Power of Attorney” and a “Last Will and Testament” granting Goldsmith the estate.

Through a collaborative effort with the District Attorney’s Office, a warrant was obtained for Goldsmith on the charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person in the first degree. Goldsmith is currently being held in the Covington County Jail with a $40,000 bond.

“This case is a reminder that our elderly folks are very vulnerable to this type of incident. We have a moral and legal obligation to look after them. These cases can be very difficult to investigate and sometimes are deemed a civil issue. Rest assured, if the elements are met according to Alabama code, an arrest will be made,” Turman said.

Kenneth Kohler
4d ago

I bet it was an elderly white man because the media didn't say nothing but I guarantee if the white man doing something to an elderly black man they would have said a white man

XYZ:)
4d ago

So sad! Usually the scammer will convince elderly of LIES about family. Just gain the trust of scammer. Saw this firsthand with my neighbor growing up.

Christine Driver
4d ago

Keep this joker in job! This is why I personally took care of my own parents and if I couldn't do it one of my two oldest brothers with their spouses had my back.

