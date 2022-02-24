Indiana To Wear Special Jerseys Thursday as Part of Black History Month

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As part of Black History Month, Indiana is wearing a third alternative uniform this season to honor the achievements of black individuals and black culture as a whole.

The uniforms are designed by adidas, Indiana's apparel partner.

"I've seen the jerseys, the pictures of it, and the flowers and stuff. I think it's really cool, and it symbolizes something that the world needs to see,'' Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said Wednesday when asked about the jerseys.

"Black History Month to me is very important, and just the strides that we've made in the last century, it's been huge. It's really, really cool, and to be honest, I can't wait to rock the jerseys.''

Indiana is wearing alternate uniforms for the game with Maryland on Thursday night to honor Black History Month. (Photo provided by IU Athletics)

The uniforms, designed and prepared by adidas, is for "Honoring Black Excellence."

The jerseys are part of adidas' Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) initiative, celebrating the achievements of black individuals and black culture as a whole. February is Black History Month, and HBE pays homage and recognizes individuals who are positively impacting others' lives within and around their communities.

According to a press release from the school, the adidas-inspired uniforms will have two distinctive elements, a flower design and an HBE patch.

The floral design will prominently feature the Indiana state flower, the peony, as a symbolic representation of giving someone a flower, an expression that represents showing someone how much they are appreciated and cherished.

The purple and orange HBE patch on the back of the uniform will represent "rich with purpose.'' The colors for Honoring Black Excellence were chosen for their impact and historical symbolism — purple to celebrate the regal past of black kings and queens, and orange to represent the sacrifice and strength in spirit that never dies.

Indiana has worn alternate uniforms earlier this year, wearing replica jerseys to honor the 1987 NCAA Championship season during a game in January, and the cream-colored uniform that Coach Mike Woodson’s team wore earlier this month.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with adidas and welcome the opportunity to team with them to feature three alternate uniforms during the 2021-22 season,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “Not only do these special uniforms recognize the contributions of so many both inside and outside our program, but they also offer something different and special to our current student-athletes.”

Related stories on Indiana basketball