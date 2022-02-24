ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Scratching Post: 2/24/22

By Bradley Smith
Cat Scratch Reader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post. Feel free to use...

www.catscratchreader.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Everyone can recall sent emails in Gmail – here’s how

The Holy Grail of email made its official entrance in Google’s popular Gmail service back in 2015. Well, not having to deal with email at all would be the Holy Grail, I suppose, but this is probably the next best thing. Gmail users around the world have access to...
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
PC Magazine

How to Make and Receive Phone Calls on Your iPad or Mac

You need to answer a phone call, but your iPhone isn’t within reach. With a feature called iPhone Cellular Calls, you can answer that call on a nearby iPad or Mac. It's part of Apple's Continuity system, which is designed to sync and share certain capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, Apple Watch, and Mac, and also includes Handoff and Universal Clipboard. Here's how to set up the feature so you can start making and taking calls without touching your phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
iheart.com

This feature is finally here on Netflix!!

Finally! NetFlix lets you remove films and TV shows that are clogging up your 'Continue Watching' section. The new feature is already available across the Netflix web, mobile and TV apps, with users simply selecting the offending item in the Continue Watching section, then scrolling down to a new 'Remove from Continue Watching' button.
TV SHOWS
Reader's Digest

How to Turn off Read Receipts on Your iPhone

Raise your hand if you’ve been here: You’ve just received a text, but you don’t have the time (or energy) to respond just yet. You plan to leave it unread…until a slip of the finger opens the message and alerts the sender to the fact that you’ve seen it. You have read receipts to thank for the accountability to text back immediately—and the grief you may get if you read but don’t respond. The timestamp that appears when a recipient opens an iMessage is a handy tool for time-sensitive or urgent conversations. But this iPhone feature can quickly backfire, so it’s useful to know how to turn off read receipts.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Slideshow on iPhone: 3 Methods

Whether if it’s on a vacation or simply in daily life, you have probably taken a lot of photos over the years, and now they’re all accumulated in your iPhone’s Photos app. Every one of them is too precious to delete. By making a slideshow, you can enjoy your pictures from a different perspective and share the joy of them with your family and friends.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to delete your TikTok account

If you’ve decided to delete your TikTok account for whatever reason, there’s good news — it’s relatively easy to do and should only take a few minutes (provided you’re already logged in or remember your password). The process can be done either in the app or on the web — here’s how:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Send a Fax From Gmail

You’ve got a busy work schedule, so you can’t always physically drop off your documents at your fax machine. Fortunately, you have an information superhighway punching through the clouds above your office. It’s the internet!. With just a few minutes of spare time, you can send a...
INTERNET
Android Police

How to use a VPN through the Google One app

By setting up a VPN through Google One, you enable an extra layer of protection for online activity. It's an excellent service that is regularly updated with new features. Without a VPN, sensitive data can be intercepted and read by hackers. Many websites and apps provide encryption, but many also provide weak or outdated security.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

App Store users spend more than double what Google Play users do on subscriptions

For 2021, the top 100 non-game App Store subscriptions generated $13.5 billion in revenue versus $4.8 billion in Google Play -- although Google Play spending is growing faster. Apple's App Store generally sees the most money spent on apps, subscriptions, and in-app purchases compared to Google and other competitors. Data...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How To Copy And Paste On Mac

Copying and pasting have been important functions for computers from as far back as 1983 when it was conceived by Larry Tesler, who was working for Apple at the time. They have since made repeating or replacing lines of code, entire sections of word documents, images, and even video clips much faster and simpler than manually re-typing, drawing, or dragging various elements around the programs we use.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

How to alphabetize lists in Microsoft Word

Alphabetizing text in Microsoft Word is fairly easy. Using the feature, you can easily sort a list alphabetically. Microsoft Word also gives you the option to perform other related tasks, such as alphabetically sorting a list of names by the last name. Here's how to make the most of these...
SOFTWARE

