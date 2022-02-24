PostSecret for Fictional Characters

Jack Reacher is back and better than ever! After Tom Cruise took on the role in two feature film adaptations, Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, that never quite captured the spirit, tenacity, and wit of the novels or the character. Thankfully for fans, though, the new Amazon Prime series, Reacher, is a much more loyal adaptation of Lee Child's incredibly popular series of novels. Alan Ritchson steps into the shoes of the man-mountain, using his immense height and build to embody the character in a way that Cruise never could. The series has been well received by fans and critics alike, appreciating the brisk and brutal nature of the adaptation.

