ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

PostSecret for Fictional Characters

By Annika Barranti Klein
bookriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember PostSecret? I was delighted to find out that it’s still going strong. Now powered by WordPress, the original PostSecret was a Blogspot blog run by Frank Warren, started in 2005. Visitors were invited to send an anonymous postcard to a post office box. On the postcard, they wrote...

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Top 10 buildings in fiction

Rather as everybody supposedly thinks they have a book in them, I wonder if every novelist thinks their mind holds unbuilt architecture. I know I do. Not the technical stuff, obviously. The trigonometry and structural engineering. I mean the exciting freehand sketching bit at the start. The dreaming into existence of a building that didn’t exist before.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

8 Fictional Characters Who Could Beat Jack Reacher In A Fight

Jack Reacher is back and better than ever! After Tom Cruise took on the role in two feature film adaptations, Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, that never quite captured the spirit, tenacity, and wit of the novels or the character. Thankfully for fans, though, the new Amazon Prime series, Reacher, is a much more loyal adaptation of Lee Child's incredibly popular series of novels. Alan Ritchson steps into the shoes of the man-mountain, using his immense height and build to embody the character in a way that Cruise never could. The series has been well received by fans and critics alike, appreciating the brisk and brutal nature of the adaptation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

How Marlon James Is Rewriting the Rules of Fantasy Fiction

After winning the 2015 Booker Prize for A Brief History of Seven Killings, his decades-spanning, dazzlingly inventive novel centered around a real-life assassination attempt on Bob Marley, author Marlon James embarked on a project of an even more epic scale: the Dark Star trilogy. James’ fantasy series is meant as a corrective to the genre’s oversaturation of European myth and mores. The first of those books, the 620-page quest narrative Black Leopard, Red Wolf , landed in 2019 to wide critical acclaim . James spent months of the pandemic working on the second book in the series, Moon Witch, Spider King , from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Out Feb. 15, Moon Witch expands the universe James built in the first novel by retelling the central story—a quest to find and save the missing young heir to the throne of a powerful land—through the voice of a secondary character.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harper's Bazaar

Huma Qureshi on using fiction to explore human emotions

“We think the things we choose not to tell others are small, but actually the act of withholding them makes them bigger,” says Huma Qureshi of the inspiration behind her debut collection of short stories, Things We Do Not Tell the People We Love. Journeying from London to Lahore...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecret#Fictional Characters#Wordpress
Vicksburg Post

On the Shelf: Notable titles in New Adult Fiction

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features titles from our New Adult Fiction collection. “Recitatif” by Toni Morrison revisits characters from her 1983 short story of the same name. Twyla and Roberta have known each other...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

The best films about fictional royalty

People are into stories of royalty. Maybe it’s what’s going on with Harry and Megan in the real world, or a reflection of reality like Emmy-winning “The Crown.” Movies have been filled with stories of real royals as well. That being said, sometimes a bit of fiction and fantasy tickles people’s fancy when it comes to stories about royals. Film history is full of fictional royalty, and here are some of the best movies in that realm.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Fictional Robots

It might seem surprising that some of our favorite characters are robots — by definition they’re not human. However, robots are literally what we make of them, and that’s all the more true of fictional ones. As we become more and more dependent on technology in our daily lives, we can project our hopes and […]
TV SHOWS
WestfairOnline

Mortgage industry publisher detours into mystery fiction genre

In 2010, Wilton-based Tony Garritano launched Progress in Lending, a trade publishing endeavor focused on the mortgage industry. Garritano put forth print and online media resources and coordinate industry-focused trade shows for financial services and real estate professionals, and over time he became one of the most respected figures in the mortgage industry media niche.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Country Public Radio

'The Paradox Hotel' is a mashup of sci-fi and crime fiction

Rob Hart's The Paradox Hotel is a strange novel that smashes together some of the best elements of science fiction and crime to deliver a story in which time is broken — and some crucial events that have a huge impact on the present haven't happened yet. And they may not happen at all.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Creative Bloq

Did you know the Paramount logo has a hidden meaning?

Everyone's heard of Paramount, right? The studio is responsible for so many classic movies like The Godfather, Forrest Gump and The Avengers to name a few. But did you know that the company has hidden a secret in its famous mountain logo?. The studio was founded over a hundred years...
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

Why is Mrs Brown in Netflix's A Madea Homecoming?

Move over Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's another crossover in town – and this one is even more unexpected. A Madea Homecoming is now available to watch on Netflix, bringing Tyler Perry's Madea back to our screens. The new movie came as a surprise for fans as Perry had originally planned to retire the character after 2019's A Madea Family Funeral and stage play Madea's Farewell Play.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy