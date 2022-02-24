'I Wish I Had That Quality' - Virgil van Dijk On Joel Matip's Brilliant Liverpool Goal Against Leeds

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk spoke about teammate Joel Matip and his fantastic goal after the 6-0 victory against Leeds United on Wednesday that saw the Reds move to within three points of Manchester City.

After 30 minutes, the retired Cameroon international strode out of defensive, before exchanging passes with Mohamed Salah and clipping past Ilan Meslier.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 30 year old's driving runs into opposition territory have become a common feature this season and Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com, he is in awe of this quality that Matip possesses.

“It’s a big quality of him – I wish I had that quality at times!”

“He just can go without any fear at all and hope for the best a little bit! But he has that quality. It’s a big strength of him and obviously it’s useful because it drags other players from their position and today obviously the space was there to make that run and finish it off."

Liverpool's number four admitted he knew it was just a matter of time before his centre-half partner got himself on the scoresheet.

“I said to him already before the game I felt it coming because he had an assist for Diogo and I said, ‘A goal is next!’ so I’m obviously very happy for him.”

