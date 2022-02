What's that old saying about not succeeding the first time?. In 2019, my company ThirdLove launched its first pop-up physical retail location-- and just a few months later the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Due to pandemic restrictions and our short-term lease, we decided to abandon the strategy. Only to try, try again two years later. This time we're optimizing processes, finding stronger partners, and adapting the store's design based on what didn't work last time. The result: a store fitted to what customers told us they wanted, rather than what we thought they wanted.

