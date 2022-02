Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales with a hamstring injury.Tuilagi had been due to make his first start in the competition in almost two years after completing his recovery from a torn hamstring.However, England revealed late on Thursday that a scan had uncovered a “low grade” issue.Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad on Friday, while an updated team will be confirmed on Saturday.The news will come as a blow to head coach Eddie Jones, who earlier on Thursday insisted England have added an “edge to the team”...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO