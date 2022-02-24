ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NI economy returned to 2019 level in final quarter of 2021

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Ireland economy grew by an estimated 0.8% in the final quarter of 2021, official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest. That is lower than the average UK economy growth rate of 1%. The figures suggest six regions grew at a rate equal to or...

www.bbc.com

KEYT

Japan economy grew last quarter on better spending, exports

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its economy grew at a 5.4% annual pace in the last quarter, helped by improved consumer spending and exports. Data released Tuesday showed the world’s third-largest economy grew 1.7% in 2021, marking its first annual expansion in three years. In quarterly terms, the economy grew 1.3% in October-December. The economy got a boost when measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections were lifted last year. But the future remains uncertain after Tokyo and other areas of Japan resumed pandemic as cases rebounded with the omicron variant. Limits on inbound arrivals are also capping demand from travel and tourism.
ECONOMY
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Israel economy ends 2021 with blowout quarterly growth

Israel's economy expanded far above economists' estimates, providing further support for what would be only the second interest rate rise in more than a decade. The shekel extended gains. Growth in the fourth quarter surged to 16.6% and to 8.1% for the year, according to figures released by the Central...
BUSINESS
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Invest NI 'pauses' grant funding over budget uncertainty

Invest NI has suspended new offers of financial support to potential investors because of uncertainty about its budget. The agency's December board minutes note it has "paused issuing letters of offer that would increase commitments against next year's budget". The board members were told the pause was likely to last...
MARKETS
Reuters

UK manufacturing price pressures highest since 1976 - CBI

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - More British manufacturers plan to raise prices in the next three months than at any point since 1976, according to a survey on Tuesday that highlighted the inflationary forces that are buffeting the economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said a net balance of...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Toxic Levels Of Pharmaceuticals May Contaminate A Quarter Of World’s Rivers

A massive investigation into the cleanliness of the world’s rivers has found potentially harmful levels of pharmaceutical contamination in more than a quarter of the locations studied. After analyzing samples from 258 different rivers in 104 countries, the study authors detected dangerously high concentrations of at least one compound at 25.7 percent of sampling sites.
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Millions of vaccine doses destroyed, and concerns over incorrect test results

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. About 4.7 million Covid vaccine doses - 4% of the total - ended up being wasted in England by the end of October 2021, according to public-spending watchdog the National Audit Office. Approximately 1.9 million AstraZeneca doses expired after experts recommended under-40s be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, to avoid a rare link to blood clots. However, the report says wastage was far lower than the projected 20%, with handling, storage and expiry dates proving less problematic than expected.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Elle

Concerns Over Women Ignoring Ovarian Cancer Symptoms

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late, says the NHS. And one of the reasons for this is that the symptoms of ovarian cancer are not always clear. Now, Target Ovarian Cancer, a charity which focusses on improving early diagnosis and funding life-saving research, has warned that women continue to ignore warning signs of the disease.
CANCER

