Twin Falls, ID

Want to Work in Agriculture? CSI Hosts Job Fair Feb. 24 (Today)

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone interested in working in the Magic Valley agricultural industry is welcome to a job fair today (Feb. 24) at...

Don’t Miss the 45th Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo in Twin Falls Next Month

Living in Twin Falls, there aren't many sporting events to attend. There are leagues for kids, high school, and the College of Southern Idaho. For sports lovers, it is tough to find something to attend to nearby, but there is one sport that Twin Falls has that is entertaining and some of the best in the country and world come through the area to participate. In Twin Falls there is a sport that the locals love and if you are new to the area, you should attend and see what you are missing out on.
Manufacturing Hiring Event at CSI Burley (Feb. 22)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple manufacturing companies from around the Magic Valley will be at a hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho Burley campus on Tuesday. According to the college, the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and Idaho Department of Labor will host the second hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies like CLIF Bar, Plant Therapy, True West Beef, Riverence, Novolex, and Amalgamated Sugar will be on hand interviewing candidates on the spot. People interested in jobs like machine operator, maintenance technician, or production manager should consider attending. CSI said pay can range from $15 to $25 an hour depending on the position. Right now there is high demand for workers in food processing and manufacturing. For more information on hiring events go to workforce.csi.edu/hiring for more information; another agriculture based hiring event will take place on Feb. 24, at the main campus. CSI said people should bring copies of their resume.
Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Taking Applicants for Community Health Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Magic Valley is looking for applicants for the Community Health Improvement Fund. St. Luke's will be taking application for the second round of grant applications up until March 10. The fund aims to address community health issues, specifically in the areas of mental health, affordable health insurance, along with obesity and diabetes. Also, according to the hospital system, applicants can also apply with projects that address the COVID-19 pandemic such as food insecurity, domestic violence, health care access, and homelessness. St. Luke's laid out part of the requirement for applicants, "Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements." For more information on the Community Health Improvement Fund grant application go to www.stlukesonline.org/CHIF.
Twin Falls Landmark 20 Miles Away Is Most Overrated in the Area

Road tripping across the country, there are certain landmarks we all have to stop and see. You can't go through South Dakota without seeing Mount Rushmore. It's wrong to go to Los Angels the first time and not drive by the 'Hollywood' sign or to go to San Francisco and not see the Golden Gate Bridge. Every state seems to have its local landmarks and the Magic Valley is no different. Anyone driving through or near it should drive over the Perrine Bridge, see the Evil Knievel jump site, visit Sun Valley, and much more. There is one landmark in the area though that people are told to visit, that in my opinion isn't worth the trip and is overhyped.
State Street Aquatics in Hagerman

State Street Aquatics had its soft opening last week, but they are officially open for business. Located in Hagerman, at 231 N. State Street, their business hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM until 4 PM. The business was started by a man named Steve and is run by him, his son-in-law Joey and his daughter Jenifer. Their main business is fish food, but they also offer so much more. Their grand opening will be sometime in April if everything sticks to schedule.
