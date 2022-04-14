ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Online Poker in Alabama – Is It Legal? Get $5,000+ at AL Poker Sites

By Sean van der Merwe
basketballinsiders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for the best venues for walk-in card rooms or online poker in Alabama, this is definitely the right page for you. We’ve compiled and reviewed all the top online poker platforms for your convenience so that you don’t have to do the work yourself. Explore the contents on...

www.basketballinsiders.com

Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace dead at 26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brian Wallace, an offensive lineman who started 12 games for the University of Arkansas in 2018, died Friday, the school said. He was 26. Wallace suffered two heart attacks on Monday and was hospitalized in St. Louis, KNWA-TV reported. He was placed in the intensive care unit and slipped into a coma, according to the television station. He was breathing with the help of a respirator, KNWA reported.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs. LSU: Preview, how to watch, stream, listen to Game 2

A two-game SEC losing streak was about enough for the sixth-ranked Arkansas baseball team. The Diamond Hogs beat No. 15 LSU, 5-4, at Baum-Walker Stadium in the opener of a three-game set. Game Two is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday. Arkansas had lost its last two SEC games to Florida the previous weekend, snapping a 13-series winning streak in league play that dated back to 2019. Robert Moore’s two-run single in the seventh proved to be the game-winner for the Razorbacks on Thursday. Starter Connor Noland worked six innings, striking out seven and Brady Tygart picked up his fifth...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOIN 6 News

Polls spell trouble for Biden with Hispanic voters

A drastic decrease in support among Hispanic voters could foreshadow a disastrous midterm election for Biden and Democrats, particularly after that bloc seemed to sour on Biden in states such as Texas and Florida while propelling him to victory in key battlegrounds such as Arizona and Georgia in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

