The last time Duke and Virginia met on the hardwood in Cameron Indoor Stadium, things did not go the home team's way. After going down by double digits in the first half, the deficit narrowed to five points at halftime before the Blue Devils took the lead in the second half behind impressive performances from Trevor Keels and Mark Williams as the Cavaliers focused their defensive efforts on slowing down Paolo Banchero. The star freshman did not surpass nine points in the game, a season low, as Duke lost by one point on a buzzer beating three-pointer by Reece Beekman.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO