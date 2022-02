Click here to read the full article. Betting on the desire for the design-challenged to get a little help decorating their homes, new home decor company NestSet launched this month with curated decor bundles. The decor sets, which include items such as throw pillows, candles, decorative trays, books, and more, are curated by interior designers and exclusive to NestSet. Bundles are designed around specific areas of the home, such as coffee table sets and baby sets, and by themes, such as Modern and Organic. NestSet also offers seasonal and holiday combos. Shoppers can purchase pre-designed “NestSets” across styles or can also mix...

