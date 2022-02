Feeling remorse. Aaron Rodgers reflected on his controversial COVID-19 vaccine comments and how they affected his ex-fiancée, Shailene Woodley. “One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people,” the 38-year-old athlete said during the Tuesday, February 22 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out.”

