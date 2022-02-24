ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Work in Agriculture? CSI Hosts Job Fair Feb. 24 (Today)

By Benito Baeza
TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone interested in working in the Magic Valley agricultural industry is welcome to a job fair today (Feb. 24) at...

