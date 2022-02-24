Want to Work in Agriculture? CSI Hosts Job Fair Feb. 24 (Today)

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-The company now known as Meta, formerly Facebook, announced plans to build a data center facility in the Gem State not far from the capital city of Boise. The Idaho Department of Commerce said the 960,000 square-foot facility will be constructed in the City of Kuna, an $800 million investment. The company said it chose Idaho because of its low risk for natural disasters, stable climate, and available workforce. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta in a prepared statement. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come." Construction will start in September of this year and is expected to be completed by 2025. Initial jobs are expected at around 100 with more than 1,200 jobs at the peak of construction. The company said it is committed to building a new water and sewer system for the community to be handed over to the City of Kuna. The cost will be about $50 million and will serve the new facility and city. The data center plans to be powered by 100% renewable energy through a proposed Idaho Power program. “Kuna welcomes Meta to our city and values their commitment to our community,” said Kuna Mayor, Joe Stear in a statement. “As the first large anchor in the city’s East Kuna Industrial area, their infrastructure investment is a catalyst for expanding the city’s ability to support well-paying jobs and attract other industrial and manufacturing users the Kuna.”

