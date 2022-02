Minneapolis - A Kenyon woman was found guilty in federal court Tuesday of embezzling over $700,000 from two different employers. The U.S Attorney's Office said 59-year-old Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec was found guilty of 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft, and tax crimes. Peterson-Janovec embezzled from the owners of several Denny’s restaurant franchises around the Twin Cities and from a family-owned construction company in Rochester.

