ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Unique Celebrity Baby Names of 2022: The Most Unusual Monikers Stars Selected for Their Infants

Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year has brought brand new and unique names for celebrity babies. From being named after glamorous locations to tributes to beloved film characters, there’s plenty of star offspring sporting unusual monikers. Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy welcomed their first born on January 11, later revealing that...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Celebrities Who Gave Their Babies Animal Names

Animal names for babies are a trend that’s been catching on like wildfire for the last few years — and it doesn’t look like that trend is going anywhere soon. Especially since it seems to be one that’s loved by celebs, who are naming their A-list offspring animal baby names that pay homage to our fur- and feather-covered friends. Bear! Wolf! Birdie!
PETS
Us Weekly

Birdie, Sparrow, Cricket and More Celebrity Babies Who Were Named After Animals

Feeling fierce! Unique celebrity baby names are nothing new — North West, anyone? — but these moms gave their little ones animal-themed monikers. Jessica Simpson, who welcomed her third child in March 2019, deviated from the more traditional names she gave her first two kids — daughter Maxwell and son Ace — when she chose Birdie for her second baby girl.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Jeezy
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
Miami Herald

Celebrity Pregnancies of 2022: These Stars Are Celebrating Babies on the Way

New year, new crop of celebrities announcing their pregnancies in 2022. One of the earliest to share their blessed news was actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata. The Oscar winner is going to be a dad for the third time as he expects baby No. 1 with his new bride, whom he married on February 16, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Infants#Baby Names#French#Baby J#Amazon Live
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's pregnancy announcements – did you spot these standout differences?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, on Valentine's Day 2021 and the couple chose a sweet way to confirm the news. Given that Harry and Meghan had quit royal life nearly one year ago at that point and no longer needed to announce their personal and work updates via the palace, the couple were able to share a much more personal statement than other royals before them, such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Is a Father of 4: Meet His Blended Family With April Love Geary

Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Eve gives birth to first child, a baby boy named Wilde Wolf

The rapper announced on social media Thursday morning that she gave birth to her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper, a baby boy named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Where Denise Richards stands with teenage daughter after 'abusive household' claims, plus more news

Denise Richards opens up about 'strained' relationship with teenage daughter. Five months after Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami posted on TikTok that she'd moved out of her mother's "abusive household," there's still tension between the 17-year-old and her mom. "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Denise said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Feb. 11, according to People. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained." Denise went on to say that while she'd like Sami to live with her still — she now lives with Charlie — it's "OK" that her environment isn't as strict. "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years," Denise said. "But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK." Sami shared the allegations about her mom on TikTok in September. "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" she wrote on a video of herself looking forlorn. A second video followed. "Now: finally moved out of the h*** house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," the text on the clip read. Speaking to Jeff this week, Denise added that she and Charlie "can agree to disagree" on their parenting approaches, but added that's she's "not a strict mom," she just has "rules and boundaries." Denise, 50, also shares Lola, 16, with Charlie. Her husband is currently in the process of adopting her third child, 10-year-old Eloise.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

‘90 Day Fiance’ Baby Bumps! Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Pics Over the Years

Nine months of 90 Day Fiancé baby bumps! TLC personalities, from Yara Zaya to Loren Brovarnik, have shown off their budding bellies while expecting children. Jovi Dufren‘s wife exclusively spoke to Us Weekly in January 2021 about the fear she felt taking a pregnancy test on her own ahead of their daughter Myla’s arrival.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy