Unique Celebrity Baby Names of 2022: The Most Unusual Monikers Stars Selected for Their Infants

Denise Richards opens up about 'strained' relationship with teenage daughter. Five months after Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami posted on TikTok that she'd moved out of her mother's "abusive household," there's still tension between the 17-year-old and her mom. "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Denise said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Feb. 11, according to People. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained." Denise went on to say that while she'd like Sami to live with her still — she now lives with Charlie — it's "OK" that her environment isn't as strict. "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years," Denise said. "But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK." Sami shared the allegations about her mom on TikTok in September. "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" she wrote on a video of herself looking forlorn. A second video followed. "Now: finally moved out of the h*** house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," the text on the clip read. Speaking to Jeff this week, Denise added that she and Charlie "can agree to disagree" on their parenting approaches, but added that's she's "not a strict mom," she just has "rules and boundaries." Denise, 50, also shares Lola, 16, with Charlie. Her husband is currently in the process of adopting her third child, 10-year-old Eloise.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO