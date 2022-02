This week’s Honda Classic is known first and foremost for a singular stretch of holes at PGA National. It’s called, simply, The Bear Trap. The fate of those who visit the Bear Trap is as ominous as it sounds. It’s one of the most treacherous stretches of holes all season long. Nicknamed for Jack Nicklaus, the Golden Bear, who redesigned the Championship Course at PGA National, the Bear Trap is inclusive of the 15th, 16th and 17th holes, a pair of par-3s sandwiching a tough par-4. They each rank as some of the hardest holes on the course, with 15 and 17th playing as the second- and third-toughest holes during the Honda Classic.

