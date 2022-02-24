ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WATCH: Fire displaces two in Green Bay

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers followed the skid steer through Appleton and Grand Chute. SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW:...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

In pictures: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Biden hits Russia with new sanctions for 'premeditated' Ukraine attack

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chute, WI
City
Appleton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop.
POLITICS
NBC News

Russian offensive unexpectedly slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance

Two days in, the Russian offensive appeared to be stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces. Despite an overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment, the Russian advance lost some of its momentum Friday and the quick victory Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on is no longer assured, a senior United States defense official told NBC News.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Friday. Activity with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pella#Ukrainian
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine capital

KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
POLITICS
CNN

House Oversight Committee asks National Archives for torn-up Trump documents in new records request

(CNN) — The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee has indicated to the National Archives it's expanding its investigation into former President Donald Trump's mishandling of government documents after he left the presidency by asking the Archives in a new letter for more information, including the torn-up pieces of paper the Archives has obtained from Trump's White House.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy