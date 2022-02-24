ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCES 2021 DRUG ENFORCEMENT SEIZED NEARLY 400% MORE FENTANYL, OVER 260% MORE HEROIN, OVER 190% MORE METH

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombined Illegal Drugs Seized Valued at $71 Million in FY 2021. The Illinois State Police is touting its drug enforcement efforts last year. State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced yesterday that troopers recovered illegal drugs valued at around 71-million-dollars in 2021. Agents made more than 22-hundred seizures of illegally possessed cannabis,...

jimmy
4d ago

Doesn’t matter. Tons more cross the southern border daily with bomb makers and illegal aliens thanks to the fraudulently installed Kakistocracy. There will be 100’s of 1000’s more overdose deaths because of this fraudulently installed Kakistocracy. China applauds this death toll without one shot fired as we are invaded by millions without one shot fired. Good Job Brandon. Hopefully the ahem, adults in the room can keep us out of a nuclear war with Russia. Stolen elections have consequences.

