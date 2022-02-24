ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCES 2021 DRUG ENFORCEMENT SEIZED NEARLY 400% MORE FENTANYL, OVER 260% MORE HEROIN, OVER 190% MORE METH
Combined Illegal Drugs Seized Valued at $71 Million in FY 2021. The Illinois State Police is touting its drug enforcement efforts last year. State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced yesterday that troopers recovered illegal drugs valued at around 71-million-dollars in 2021. Agents made more than 22-hundred seizures of illegally possessed cannabis,...www.star967.net
