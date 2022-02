Soybean crops planted near pollinator habitat produce larger soybeans than soybean crops that aren’t planted near pollinator habitat, new research shows. “Even though soybeans are not thought of as being dependent on pollinators, we found that soybean plants are still attractive to bees,” says corresponding author Hannah Levenson, a postdoctoral research scholar at North Carolina State University. “And we found that the presence of pollinators was associated with larger soybeans.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO