9 Presidents Who Surprisingly Went to College in New York

Jane, better known as @janeaugust on TikTok, always knew she wanted to live in New York. Born in Connecticut to two New Yorkers, her family soon moved to Arizona but was determined to return to the east coast as soon as she could. After high school, Jane moved to the city to attend Brooklyn College, where she studied technical theater and design. Once she graduated, she started working in nightlife, but like everyone else, was furloughed in March of 2020. After nine months of staying in the house, she realized she wanted to take advantage of the time she had (and her unemployment insurance). In February 2021, she set out on an ambitious project––to visit every museum in New York City, and document it on her TikTok. Since then, she’s visited over 50 museums and built a substantial following on TikTok of those interested in following her adventures.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO