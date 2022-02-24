ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Luke Combs Is in Baby-Prep Mode: ‘I’m Uncovering Things Every Day’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 1 day ago
With a baby boy arriving in the spring of 2022, Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are immersed in the long list of things that must be completed before welcoming their new addition. At his Grand Ole Opry appearance on Saturday (Feb. 19), Combs shared that he's been incredibly...

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

