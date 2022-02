Fox News hosts spent much of Wednesday criticizing President Joe Biden over his nonexistent Supreme Court pick after news leaked of Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement. Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday that Breyer is planning to retire at the end of the Supreme Court term in June, immediately sparking speculation about who would replace him on the bench. Breyer's replacement would not affect the balance of the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority. On this occasion, right-wing judicial groups are not expected to put up a big fight, according to Politico, especially since Democrats control the Senate until at least next January.

