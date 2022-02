Grabbing friends or family and loading them into your car for a weekend road trip across this enormous and gorgeous country is an idea we stand strongly behind. However, after a few days (or even hours) on the road, your vehicle can start to become a catchall for pet hair, food trash, and dirt from pit stops along the way. Taking your car to the carwash for frequent detailing and vacuuming can be expensive, and it's not a detour you're going to want to make off the map you've carefully curated.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO