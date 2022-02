There's a reason investors are constantly urged to diversify their holdings. Maintaining a diverse investment mix could be your ticket to growing serious long-term wealth. Just as importantly, you need a diverse portfolio to safeguard against losses. Imagine you load up on heavily on a single company whose share price plummets following a bad earnings report. That could cause your portfolio to take a serious hit. But if that company consists of just 5% of your total portfolio, the hit won't be as bad.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO