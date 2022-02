The Rolla Bulldogs handled the Lebanon Yellowjackets in the regular season finale of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night at Boswell Auditorium, 72-46. After trailing just 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, Lebanon (4-18 overall, 1-9 OC) scored just three points in the second quarter while the Bulldogs took a 36-19 lead into halftime. At the end of the third quarter, Rolla led 55-30 and played most of their junior varsity players in the fourth quarter. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO