Basketball

Six Girls to Represent Area at Sectional Level for Three Point Showdown Tonight

i70sports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSix area girls will compete at the Sectional level for the annual Three Point Showdown contest. Each athlete was one of the top four finishers during their assigned Regional competition to move on to the Sectional level. In Class 2A, Greenville junior Lilly Funneman made 10 of 15...

WCIA

HS scoreboard (2-22-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including girls’ basketball sectional semifinal games with video wins from Effingham St. Anthony, Neoga, St. Thomas More, Ridgeview, Pana, Paris and Mahomet-Seymour. Also, dual team sectional wrestling video with victories from Mahomet-Seymour and Unity, both punching their ticket to state. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Class […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Salina Post

Final KBCA boys basketball rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released their final boy's basketball rankings as we look ahead to the sub-state tournaments next week. After moving up to #7 last week, the Southeast of Saline Trojans climbed another spot in Class 3A to #6 while the formerly #7 Sacred Heart Knights fell out of the Class 2A rankings entirely.
EDUCATION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Epic 4A girls showdown set for Friday

The queens of Class 4A in Northeast Mississippi will be crowned on Friday night, with a ticket to Jackson as their prize. No. 1 Pontotoc (29-3) will host No. 7 Tishomingo County (29-3) in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament. Tishomingo County was the Daily Journal’s No. 1 team for several weeks, before a late-season losing skid.
HIGH SCHOOL
KYTV

Mosley scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Bradley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 33 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night. Donovan Clay had 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (21-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 14 points. Lu’Cye Patterson had five steals. Connor...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Telegraph

Wabash Valley FTs doom Trailblazers

GODFREY - LCCC men's basketball coach Dog Stotler summed up Tuesday night's loss to Wabash Valley in two words:. "They made too many and we missed too many," Stotler said after the Trailblazers dropped a 77-73 Region 24 decision to the Warriors at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. "and I had better throw in our turnovers, too."
BASKETBALL
Girls Basketball
Basketball
Sports
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears trump Aces, Abi Jackson has career night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off their last homestand of the regular season Thursday night at JQH Arena. In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears hosted Evansville. Coach Mox’s team honoring those fighting cancer, and coach was honoring her mother with the special jersey. The Lady Bears attacking the boards early, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Lady ‘Jackets miss out on a share of OC title

In what could have been a historic game for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball program turned out to be a heartbreaking loss to the West Plains Zizzers on Tuesday night, 52-47. Lebanon (20-6 overall, 8-2 Ozark Conference) was looking for a share of the Ozark Conference regular-season title for the first time in school history, but instead, the Zizzers (22-4 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference) will share the crown with the Kickapoo Chiefs (23-3 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference). Trailing by eight with just seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Lady ‘Jackets allowed a three-point buzzer-beater from West Plains junior Kaylea Dixon from the volleyball line to extend the lead to 36-25 with just eight minutes remaining. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KFVS12

SEMO’s home basketball game to go on as scheduled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s home basketball game will go on as scheduled on Thursday, February 24. According to the university, the women’s game will be at 5 p.m. and the men’s game at 7 p.m. As a reminder, the university’s main campus...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
BuckeyesNow

Illinois' Brad Underwood Ejected After Receiving Second Technical Foul Against Ohio State

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was ejected from Thursday’s game against Ohio State after he received his second technical of the night. Underwood was called for his first technical for arguing with the officials earlier in the half. He then picked up his second after sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins was called for an offensive foul as he attempted to set a screen on freshman forward Malaki Branham.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KFVS12

OVC Basketball scores from Thursday 2/24

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated UT Martin 76-69 Thursday night at the Show Me Center to improve to 8-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Eric Reed Jr. led Southeast with 21 points. Next up, the Redhawks will host Murray State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Laclede Record

Rolla beats Lebanon in regular season finale

The Rolla Bulldogs handled the Lebanon Yellowjackets in the regular season finale of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night at Boswell Auditorium, 72-46. After trailing just 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, Lebanon (4-18 overall, 1-9 OC) scored just three points in the second quarter while the Bulldogs took a 36-19 lead into halftime. At the end of the third quarter, Rolla led 55-30 and played most of their junior varsity players in the fourth quarter. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

