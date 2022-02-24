Vandals Fall to Salem in Regional Semifinals

CAHOKIA - The Jersey Panthers found themselves in a hole early in their Cahokia Class 2A Regional Tournament semifinal game Wednesday night against Highland. And, as things turned out, it was a deficit too large to overcome.
Highland led the Panthers 16-5 heading into the second quarter and went on to a 60-46 victory and a berth in the Friday regional championship game against Centralia.
"We never have finished around the rim this season," Jersey coach Stote Reeder said, "and that was the case again. This is one of the best executing teams I've had, but we miss shots around the rim. They try so hard."
