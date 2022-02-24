ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Vandals Fall to Salem in Regional Semifinals

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vandalia boys basketball team could not hold on to an early lead and had a rough 4th quarter as they fell to Salem, 59-40, in the second semifinal game of the Pana 2A Regional on Wednesday night. After getting out to a...

