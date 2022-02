Sundays have become the most chaotic day of the week, thanks to the second season of Euphoria, which has proven particularly tragic for Cassie Howard. Played by Sydney Sweeney, episode four of the HBO Max drama finds the blonde using her best frenemy Maddy’s birthday party as an opportunity to seduce her questionable love interest, Nate Jacobs, wearing a sultry pink swimsuit to catch his attention. As the love triangle congregates in the hot tub, Cassie’s antics only end in disgusting hilarity as she proceeds to throw up on everyone.

