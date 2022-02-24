High School Sports Results: Wednesday February 23

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams along with the St. Cloud Norsemen each opened their weekend series with a win. The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the 76ers at home, and the Granite City Lumberjacks snapped their impressive win streak in a loss to Willmar Friday. Meanwhile, the CSB softball and SCSU baseball and softball teams will take the field Saturday. The Minnesota Wild will face the Calgary Flames, and the SCSU women's basketball team will face Northern State University in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO