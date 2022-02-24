ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Sports Results: Wednesday February 23

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Cathedral will play at Cambridge Saturday at 3pm) (River Lakes plays Luverne today at noon in the consolation semifinals) St. Cloud State 100, Wayne...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Prep Wrestling Update – February 28th, 2022

(Friday February 24 Thru Saturday February 25th) Results) We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
COMBAT SPORTS
1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers Shutout Badgers, Huskies Gear Up for NSIC Quarterfinals

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams along with the St. Cloud Norsemen each opened their weekend series with a win. The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the 76ers at home, and the Granite City Lumberjacks snapped their impressive win streak in a loss to Willmar Friday. Meanwhile, the CSB softball and SCSU baseball and softball teams will take the field Saturday. The Minnesota Wild will face the Calgary Flames, and the SCSU women's basketball team will face Northern State University in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

How St. Cloud Schools Handled the February 15th Fight

A fight broke out at Apollo High School the night of February 15th when Tech played a boys basketball game at rival, Apollo. Today on WJON I talked with St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett. He says when they have potential "highly spirited" matchups between Tech and Apollo they make sure they have plenty of staff available at these events. Jett says the staffs at Tech and Apollo get together prior and involve law enforcement in these discussions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Rice#Highschoolsports#Monticello#Cambridge Isanti 6#Princeton 2 Lrb#Sartell St#Scsu#Minnesota State Moorhead#Miac
Times Herald-Record

Girls basketball: A father-daughter matchup looms in the Section 9 Class AA final

There will be tears of joy and sadness for the O’Brien family on Tuesday night when father and daughter meet as opposing foes with the ultimate prize at stake. Jim O’Brien coaches top-seeded Warwick. His daughter, Kelsey, is a senior forward for No. 2 seed Monroe-Woodbury. The collision course was set on Sunday when Warwick defeated Newburgh Free Academy 43-22 and Monroe-Woodbury beat Pine Bush 55-46 in the Class AA semifinals. ...
WARWICK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
1390 Granite City Sports

Weather Announcements for Tuesday February 22nd, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022. -- Benton Stearns Voyagers, New Frontiers, Pioneers. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice having already scheduled in-service as planned. -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College. -- St. Cloud Christian School. The following Catholic Community Schools will be closed:. All Saints...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy