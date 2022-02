All cats 6 months of age and older are eligible for our "Five Dollar Fabulous Feline" promotion. Ask TCHS staff for more information. Meet Winnie! This sweet little gal is on the lookout for a new, calm home! She appears timid in the shelter, but is friendly and sweet once she gets to know you a little. Mild and meek personality, but is very vocal when she has something to say!

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO