Global Plant Protein Supplements Market was worth US$ 5,241.38 Mn in 2020 and is rising at a CAGR of 8.2% over the Forecast Period

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 disease outbreak in December 2019 spread to nearly 100 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a public health emergency. Coronavirus is still a major problem for all industries around the world. Because of various health and environmental concerns, the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged most consumers to switch...

americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Supplements#Plant Proteins#Dietary Supplements#Pea Protein#Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
EUROPE
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia faces greater threat from Greta Thunberg than western sanctions, economist suggests

Economists have poured scorn on western efforts to hit Russia’s economy in response to its bloody invasion of Ukraine.A slew of measures have been announced by the US and UK against Russian banks and companies, limiting their access to financial markets. The EU is still debating what measures it will impose, but political statements thus far suggest these will stop short of cutting its dependency on Russia’s cash-generating energy sector.The Russian economy will still face a significant long-term hit from financial measures, but it will not necessarily be enough to trigger a recession or slash at the country’s asset prices...
ECONOMY

