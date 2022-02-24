Global Plant Protein Supplements Market was worth US$ 5,241.38 Mn in 2020 and is rising at a CAGR of 8.2% over the Forecast Period

Economists have poured scorn on western efforts to hit Russia’s economy in response to its bloody invasion of Ukraine.A slew of measures have been announced by the US and UK against Russian banks and companies, limiting their access to financial markets. The EU is still debating what measures it will impose, but political statements thus far suggest these will stop short of cutting its dependency on Russia’s cash-generating energy sector.The Russian economy will still face a significant long-term hit from financial measures, but it will not necessarily be enough to trigger a recession or slash at the country’s asset prices...

